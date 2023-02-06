(KLFY) – LA 87 between LA 671 and LA 670 in Iberia and St. Mary Parishes will be closed to through traffic through Feb. 13, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

The closure is necessary to replace cross drains and do pavement patching, DOTD said.

The road work was originally scheduled to be completed on Feb. 3, however, due to inclement weather DOTD said that the closure will be extended through Monday, Feb. 13.

The road will be open to local traffic only.

DOTD said to drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.