NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Distillerie Acadiana will host an open house in August, and spots are filling up fast.

Distillerie Acadiana is a family-run business that began its journey in 2012. In 2017, they began their first distilling with their Cajun’s Cut Bourbon which has been aging in charred white oak barrels.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21, Distillerie Acadiana will host an open house that includes tours of the distillery, samples of their products, and an opportunity to hear their story.

The open house will be held between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

According to KTDY, the tours will be 30 minutes long and will take the public into the distillery’s production.

Spots for the open house are filling up fast, so if you haven’t already signed up, you can sign up here.

Distillerie Acadiana is located at 5819 U.S. Hwy 90 W in New Iberia.