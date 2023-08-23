IBERIA PARISH, La (KLFY) — The DOTD advises truck drivers to search for to look for caution signs and rail crossings with better ground clearances.

Monday’s train derailment off of Highway 182 closed down part of the highway to clear the scene. News 10 spoke with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development about railroad crossing safety and where and when drivers should cross over.

Deidra Druilhet with D.O.T.D. said there are already visible signs from both sides of the highway warning drivers.

“It’s a caution sign. (It is) your yellowish sign boarded black with the graphic on it,” said Druilhet.

According to state police, the 18-wheeler hit by the train was stuck because the trailer was too low to cross at the Airport Boulevard intersection. Druilhet says the caution signs are there for truckers to be aware of the dangers crossing over like many other different traffic signs do.

“These are caution signs, and it does send a cautious message pulling any type of hitch or trailer that there is a low ground clearance. It is a warning to them not to use that crossing,” said Druilhet

To prevent more situations similar to what happened on Monday from occurring, Druilhet advises truckers to find other intersections with a better ground clearance for them to go over.

“There are additional crossings without that low ground clearance other truckers carrying trailers or anything of that kind can utilize along that particular corridor that you have right there,” said Druilhet.