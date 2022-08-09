DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) – The Town of Delcambre, Louisiana will kick off their 2022 Shrimp Festival season starting August 17.
The Delcambre Shrimp Festival will take place from August 17 through August 21, 2022. A street fair, live entertainment, food, and drinks will be available to all who join. The gate fee of $10 (12 & under get in free) will be implemented starting Friday, August 19. An unlimited ride bracelet will be available for purchase for $25 at the street fair.
The schedule of events goes as follows:
Wednesday, August 17
- NO GATE FEE
- 6:30 pm Concessions & Street Fair Open
- Street Fair – Unlimited Rides with Bracelet $25 from 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm
- 7:00 pm Fais-do-do Live Music by The Cast
Thursday, August 18
- NO GATE FEE
- 6:30 pm Concessions & Street Fair Open
- Street Fair – Unlimited Rides with Bracelet $25 from 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm
- 7:00 pm Fais-do-do Live Music by Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun
Friday, August 19
- GATE FEE: $10.00 (12 yrs. & under free)
- 6:30 pm Concessions & Street Fair Open
- Street Fair – Unlimited Rides with Bracelet $25 from 6:30 pm – 11:00 pm
- 7:00 pm Fais-do-do Music by Jamie Bergeron & Kickin’ Cajuns, Junior LaCrosse & Sumtin Sneaky, and Jaryd Lane & The Parish
Saturday, August 20
- GATE FEE: $10.00 (12 yrs. & under free)
- All Day Fais-do-do begins – Music by Homer Stelly
- 9:00 am Shrimp Cook-off – Info: libroussard1966@gmail.com
- 9:00 am Fireman Water Fights
- 11:00 am All Concessions open
- Street Fair – Unlimited Rides with Bracelet $25 from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Street Fair – Unlimited Rides with Bracelet $25 from 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm
- All Day Fais-do-do continues
- Louisiana Red, The Beau Young Band, Dustin Sonnier & The Wanted, and National Recording Artist: Frank Foster
Sunday, August 21
- NO GATE FEE
- 10:00 am Fisherman’s Mass at the Shrimp
- Festival Building followed by the traditional “Blessing of the Fleet”
- 11:00 am Concessions & Street Fair Open
- Street Fair – Unlimited Rides with Bracelet $25 from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- 12:00 pm Fais do-do under Pavillion
- Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition
- 4:00 pm ALL CONCESSIONS CLOSE
The Delcambre Shrimp Festival has grown exponentially since its first festival in 1950. The original festival was created to help raise funds for the Delcambre Fire Department. Since then, the festival has grown into a celebration of food, drinks, and live entertainment.