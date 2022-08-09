DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) – The Town of Delcambre, Louisiana will kick off their 2022 Shrimp Festival season starting August 17.

The Delcambre Shrimp Festival will take place from August 17 through August 21, 2022. A street fair, live entertainment, food, and drinks will be available to all who join. The gate fee of $10 (12 & under get in free) will be implemented starting Friday, August 19. An unlimited ride bracelet will be available for purchase for $25 at the street fair.

The schedule of events goes as follows:

Wednesday, August 17

NO GATE FEE

6:30 pm Concessions & Street Fair Open

Street Fair – Unlimited Rides with Bracelet $25 from 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm

7:00 pm Fais-do-do Live Music by The Cast

Thursday, August 18

NO GATE FEE

6:30 pm Concessions & Street Fair Open

Street Fair – Unlimited Rides with Bracelet $25 from 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm

7:00 pm Fais-do-do Live Music by Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun

Friday, August 19

GATE FEE: $10.00 (12 yrs. & under free)

6:30 pm Concessions & Street Fair Open

Street Fair – Unlimited Rides with Bracelet $25 from 6:30 pm – 11:00 pm

7:00 pm Fais-do-do Music by Jamie Bergeron & Kickin’ Cajuns, Junior LaCrosse & Sumtin Sneaky, and Jaryd Lane & The Parish

Saturday, August 20

GATE FEE: $10.00 (12 yrs. & under free)

All Day Fais-do-do begins – Music by Homer Stelly

9:00 am Shrimp Cook-off – Info: libroussard1966@gmail.com

– Info: libroussard1966@gmail.com 9:00 am Fireman Water Fights

11:00 am All Concessions open

Street Fair – Unlimited Rides with Bracelet $25 from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Street Fair – Unlimited Rides with Bracelet $25 from 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm

All Day Fais-do-do continues

Louisiana Red, The Beau Young Band, Dustin Sonnier & The Wanted, and National Recording Artist: Frank Foster

Sunday, August 21

NO GATE FEE

10:00 am Fisherman’s Mass at the Shrimp

Festival Building followed by the traditional “Blessing of the Fleet”

11:00 am Concessions & Street Fair Open

Street Fair – Unlimited Rides with Bracelet $25 from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

12:00 pm Fais do-do under Pavillion

Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition

4:00 pm ALL CONCESSIONS CLOSE

The Delcambre Shrimp Festival has grown exponentially since its first festival in 1950. The original festival was created to help raise funds for the Delcambre Fire Department. Since then, the festival has grown into a celebration of food, drinks, and live entertainment.