IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A juvenile student was arrested Monday at Delcambre High School for bringing a gun onto school grounds.

According to Delcambre Police Chief James Broussard, the student was arrested after an officer conducted an investigation on campus after he was flagged down by parents while driving near the campus.

The parents made the officer aware of rumors of a gun being brought onto school grounds by a student, which initiated the investigation, said Broussard.

Broussard stated that the student claimed to have taken a family members vehicle to school after not being able to locate his own keys.

Talk about bringing a gun to Delcambre High School started at a party in Jeanerette, said Broussard.

The student has now been arrested.

Heath Hulin, Superintendent of Iberia Parish School District, gave the following statement: