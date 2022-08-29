IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A juvenile student was arrested Monday at Delcambre High School for bringing a gun onto school grounds.
According to Delcambre Police Chief James Broussard, the student was arrested after an officer conducted an investigation on campus after he was flagged down by parents while driving near the campus.
The parents made the officer aware of rumors of a gun being brought onto school grounds by a student, which initiated the investigation, said Broussard.
Broussard stated that the student claimed to have taken a family members vehicle to school after not being able to locate his own keys.
Talk about bringing a gun to Delcambre High School started at a party in Jeanerette, said Broussard.
The student has now been arrested.
Heath Hulin, Superintendent of Iberia Parish School District, gave the following statement:
This morning the school administration was alerted by a parent and the Delcambre Police Department about the possibility of a threat made by a student over the weekend. The school administration conducted an investigation and found prohibited items in a vehicle parked in the student parking lot. The school cooperated with the Delcambre Police Department and the items were turned over to the police. At no point were any prohibited items inside the school. They were contained to the vehicle. The school will follow district protocols to address any students involved. Delcambre High and the Iberia Parish School System would like to thank community members and the police department for collaborating with us to ensure our students were safe at all times.Heath Hulin