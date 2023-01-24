NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Residents of Iberia Parish will not be being taking the pending storm threat lightly. Last month’s tornado has served as a lesson learned.

Parish President Larry Richard says the parish has posted on Facebook and PINS notifications about the potential for severe weather.

“We did get times about when this is supposed to happen,” Richard said. “People in mobile homes, we are asking them to please take shelter or be prepared to take shelter elsewhere. Or if you live at the lowest point or whatever else. Just prepare yourself because we have several hours ahead of us where we can put ourselves in the position to hopefully have the best outcome.”

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Administrative Office closed at 1 p.m.

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Affairs Director Katherine Breaux says the most important thing is to stay home. Breaux says before conditions worsen be certain to check on the elderly.

Sheriff’s Deputies will be patrolling and ready to respond at a moment’s notice.