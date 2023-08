IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Coteau Water will have an outage from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Friday night going into Saturday morning, to have uninterrupted service Saturday and Sunday.

Although the project to help capacity and production amounts is still ongoing, Waterworks is hoping to have it completed next week.

Waterworks District No. 3 has made progress in replenishing storage tank levels but consumption is still higher than production.

The boil water advisory is still in effect.