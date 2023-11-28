COTEAU, La. (KLFY) — The Coteau Fire Department is currently monitoring an ongoing field fire near highway 182.

The fire is in the area of Coteau Road and Highway 182, according to the Coteau Fire Department.

Officials said at the current time no structures are being threatened. They advise those with respiratory issues to avoid the area and when venturing outside. Caution should also be used when traveling in the area, as visibility may be limited.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

