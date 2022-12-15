NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Construction crews could be seen cleaning and removing dirt and debris from damaged areas along Estate Drive in New Iberia, one day after twin tornados touched down in the city.

Power line crews were also visible in the area battling downed power lines.

Fortunately, no major injuries or deaths were reported.

Contractor Luis Cruz says he did not know what to expect when he got the call for help.

“I really didn’t expect it to be that bad, a whole roof is basically gone.”

Cruz says he and his crew spent Thursday cleaning out debris and placing tarp on the roof before beginning re-construction.

He says the crew made good progress and hopes to return within days when the family has been given the green light by their insurance company for work to begin.

“It all depends on insurance and how quick it takes for them to get approved for the work to be done. Once they are approved, then we come in and do the work.”

City officials will begin local curbside and other cleanup efforts into next week.

With more than 3400 homes and businesses without power immediately following the tornado,

CLECO power spokesperson Fran Phoenix says crews have been working non-stop to get customers restored.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, she said, less than 400 customers were still without power.

Catholic Charities of Acadiana is currently working to assess the devastation in coordination with local government and disaster response partners from the Acadiana VOAD. (Acadiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster)

To donate money to help relief efforts, click here.