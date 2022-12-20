NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Another Louisiana lawmaker walks among the rubble of tornado stricken New Iberia.

Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins (R) toured Iberia Medical Center Tuesday and also neighborhoods still in recovery.

“Just imagine your doctor’s office being blown away like that,” Higgins said.

The congressman, the hospital CEO, and Iberia Parish President Larry Richard walked the grounds for a closer look.

“It’s total water damage in there. The entire roof has been compromised.”

The congressman says the goal is to identify the needs, then the funding source.

“It’s a mess and we are going to help. We just have to identify exactly the appropriate and available avenues to help for full recovery. Once we identify that we will be aggressive about making it happen.”

Parish President Richard says Higgins knows where the money is.

“Higgins knows exactly where some of the funds are and what we can do to possibly receive funds even though this is not a declared federal disaster at this time,” Richard said.

“I’m so sorry that you’re going through this but you’re not alone,” Higgins tells a homeowner.

On the next street over, impacted homeowners tell the congressman what happened when the tornado blew through.

“We had just come downstairs. My double doors flew just where we were supposed to pass through.”