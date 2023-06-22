NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia residents are concerned about the A.B. Simon vacant homes following the discovery of a dead body in a vehicle near the empty buildings.

“They need more lights. They need more patrolling in this area. They know this area has a big crime history,” said a man who wishes to remain anonymous. “I didn’t think we were getting the proper patrolmen we should have in this area.”

The police found a dead body in the 800 block of Audry St. Family members said it was a teenage boy named Will Latulas.

“See what they’re going to do with this place. They either need to [demolish] or repair it because they know it’s a problem. This the second killing back here, and what are they going to do? They need to tear it down,” he said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s a sad day for the Housing Authority to have such a tragedy on its property,” said Janice Wade, Executive Director of the New Iberia Housing Authority.

Due to the ongoing investigation by the New Iberia Police Department, she said the Housing Authority extends its deepest empathy and sympathy to the family and pray that the violence will stop.

“We’re getting this area safe by making sure we have good lighting, and we do have lighting,” said Janice Wade, Executive Director of the New Iberia Housing Authority.

She said there were two lights out Wednesday night. She checked how much lighting was there to ensure sufficient lighting in the area.

“We noticed that there were lights out on Renee Street. Those lights are not Housing Authority’s lights. They belong to Cleco and we have called Cleco and asked them to come in, and they said within three to five days, those lights will be repaired,” she said.

Thursday afternoon, News 10 saw Wade out on the property with an electric company checking the light system in the community.

“We’re planning on capping off the lights to find a way that we can put a little more lights without turning on the lights into the building. With the building lights being on, we’re afraid of having people that might nest, and that’s a dangerous situation because you can cause a fire. It can be anything, and we’re trying to protect the integrity not only of our community but of the housing authority as well,” she said.

According to the Housing Authority’s aging report, the complex was built in 1951.

There are 76 vacant units. Wade said the last eight people moved out in 2022 and were relocated for safety. She said they are doing a R.A.D. (Rental Assistance Demonstration) conversion. She adds they hired a development partner to help them find money to rehab all of the Housing Authority’s properties, including A.B. Simon.

“The goal for the Housing Authority is not to demolish any of our units but to make sure that we have adequate units because we know the housing shortage and needs of the people of New Iberia,” said the executive director. “In addition to that, we’re going to be trying to add an additional 20 units on our by-yard location of two and three bedrooms again to help with the shortage of housing.”

She said work is years ahead but they will continue to “work hard and diligently to meet all aspects” of what is needed. Wade said she walks through the area, ensuring yards are cut and trash is picked up.

“Remodeled, updated, and totally renovated. It needs it because when I came in 2022, there were 147 units vacant, and it has been vacant anywhere from three to six years,” she tells News 10.

Wade said they put up no trespassing signs and ask people not to come through the complex. The units are boarded up to keep people from nesting.

“At the end of the day, we’re trying. We’re trying to make it safe until we can make it better, and that’s my goal as the director, to make it safe as the board director of commissioners; make it safe. Make it safe. Make it safe. That’s what we’re trying to do,” she concludes.

If you have concerns for the Housing Authority, call Wade at 337-364-5515.

Fran Phoenix confirmed Cleco and the Housing Authority are working together to repair or replace damaged lighting in the company’s service area.

She sent a statement to News 10: “Cleco crews routinely patrol thoroughfares in the city of New Iberia. When a streetlight is reported out, our crews respond as quickly as possible to make the repair. Vandalism is one of the causes of streetlight outages.”

Residents in New Iberia can report a streetlight out to our Customer Call Center at 1-800-622-6537 or online at www.cleco.com. Click on “Residential/Commercial,” “Service Requests,” and “Report Streetlight Out.”