NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A complaint of shots being fired near a New Iberia business results in a body being found.

According to New Iberia Police, officers got a call about shots being fired at Amigo’s, a business at South Iberia Street and West Admiral Doyle Drive. On the scene, officers found a 20-year-old male victim, dead. The victim has yet to be identified.

The investigation is ongoing. More information will provided as it becomes available.

If anyone has any information regarding this homicide, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

