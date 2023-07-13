NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — As shootings continue to plague New Iberia, community activist Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis is continuing his fight to combat the issue before more people get hurt.

“They were looking at high number in juvenile crime at the city court, but the number have dramatically dropped since,” said Shoe-Do.

Shoe-Do has made it his mission to positively impact the city’s youth. After his son Garon’s passing in August 2019, he started the Garon Paul Atkinson Lewis (G.P.A.L.) Foundation to bring New Iberia together; one child at a time.

“We are impacting a lot of the youth,” Shoe-Do said. “Those who might want to shoot me, you, your brother and your sister is coming to our center and getting into a better environment. Instead of being on the street looking to shoot somebody, we are dealing with it in our center.”

As the G.P.A.L. Foundation has made its mark on the city, Shoe-Do gives credit to the other programs creating positive changes in the area.

“No More Silence, Stop the Gun Violence has contributed to the success as well,” Shoe-Do explained.

Shoe-Do says he will not stop until he knows his community will stay vigilant and ready to prevent further crimes.