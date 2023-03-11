NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Family, friends, and community members have taken matters into their own hands in search of Devonte Jamal Colar, 29. Colar has been missing since February 23.

Colar’s family says they last saw him on the west end side of New Iberia near Abraham Roy St. The search party covered radius of six miles with A.T.V.’s, search dog, drones, and multiple groups on the look out for any clues Colar could have left behind. Toney Wade with Cajun Coast Search and Rescue brought his past experience of rescue missions to help assist in the search.

“Nothing skipped (and) nothing missed. Slow and steady, we just grid it off and cover every square inch of all the properties we have to look at today,” Wade said.

Apostle Felton Hogan, of a New Iberia church, helped organize the search party. Although the reason for gathering is grim, Hogan is happy to see the community come together.

“I am so excited about it that we are coming together in unity to search for a loved one that (has) been missing to bring closure to the family,” he said.

Colar’s family says they are thankful for the efforts by everyone in the search party and are still hopeful that he is alive.

“As a close knit family, we are holding onto hope that he is somewhere out there,” said Heather Rhine, Colar’s first cousin.

There is a $5,000 reward for anyone who has information on Devonte Jamal Colar’s whereabouts.