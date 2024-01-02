NEW IBERIA, LA (KLFY) — In Iberia Parish a New Iberia man is dead following a shooting on New Year’s night.

According to New Iberia community activist Donavon Davis, the victim was his brother, 44-year-old Thaddeus Davis.

“He could never overcome his demons, his personal demons. It was the personal demons that eventually led to his fate,” Davis said.

Davis says his brother was walking home from his grandmother’s house at around 11:45 at night and took his usual route home by Lombard Street. It was there Thaddeus was shot multiple times in the leg, according to Davis. He was transported to the hospital and eventually passed away from his injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It hit a main artery in his leg, and the blood came out tremendously and profusely,” Davis explained. “They could not stop it. His heart stopped because of that.”

According to Davis, he and Thaddeus never saw eye to eye growing up. They were working on mending their relationship following the recent death of their mother. Davis says Thaddeus’s death hit him hard. He looks to use it as a way to convey love and compassion into the community and to grow as a better man.

“I think to my brothers, passed over to untimely death. We are going to be able to get a lot of things done within our communities more I think it’s really going to give me more stability as a man is really going to awaken me,” said Davis.

Davis says the untimely death of his brother can be a lesson for everyone to never take life for granted. A vigil will be set up soon.

Latest Posts