IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – In Iberia Parish, one charity is making its mark on incarcerated families. “New Chapter Push” is a non-profit organization which serves those affected by gun violence, personal tragedies and much more in Iberia Parish. They also do a lot of work with incarcerated individuals in Louisiana jails.

Recently, the organization decided to give school supplies to the families of thirty male and female Iberia Parish Jail inmates for the upcoming school year.

Reverend Wilfred Johnson explains how this is only a part of what his charity has been doing for years. He says the organization includes recently incarcerated individuals who gives their service to the cause “New Chapter Push” represents.

“We work directly with re-entry programs not only in the parish jail, but we also work with those in D.O.C. we service Angola, and we are trying to get into the L.C.I.W. as we speak,” said Reverend Johnson.

The packages included loose leaf paper, binders, folders, and other necessary items for school. Reverend Johnson says “New Chapter Push” will have more school supply giveaways coming in the future for those who need it the most.