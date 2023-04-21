NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– In 1779, there were seven Spanish families who brought nearly 60 people to Iberia parish.

In 2012, the Spanish Festival Association wanted to bring light to the ancestry in New Iberia. Beginning with the blessing of the crochet ceiling at 5 p.m. today, the 9th annual New Iberia Spanish Festival will take place all weekend.

Teen Spanish Festival Queen says ,through this festival, she learned that her family is of direct Spanish heritage instead of French heritage.

Along with traditional music, Spanish Festival will also feature local favorites like Clay Cormier and Chubby Carrier.

Spanish Festival will have feature rides, a car show, parade, games and a Jambalaya and Paella cook-off on Saturday. There is no entry fee to this family-friendly festival.