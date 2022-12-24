NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– In 2019, Garon Lewis, 17, was murdered, and now his father Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis is offering a reward for information on the suspects in his son’s murder whereabouts.

Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis said he’s offering a cash reward for a few more suspects involved in the murder of his late son.

His son, Garon Lewis, was only 17-years-old when he was found dead in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head in New Iberia.

Lewis said he is offering up to $3,000 for information on two people.

“My son Garon was murder in 2019, and they had several arrests made in the case,” Lewis said. “On Terrell Hamilton I’m offering a $2,000 cash reward, and on Tayjiah Alfred I am offering a $1,000 cash reward.”

Lewis said both individuals are wanted in connection with his son’s murder. The cash reward he is offering depends on the information given to the police.

He said if anyone knows where the suspects are located, the reward will be given immediately.

“But upon the arrest based on the information that the caller may have, they will get their money immediately,” Lewis said.

Lewis said it is important to report Hamilton and Alfred’s whereabouts for safety reasons.

“They are safer in jail than out here on the streets,” Lewis said. “Those individuals are safer in jail, than out here on the streets.”

Lewis said if anyone has any information on the suspects whereabouts to contact the New Iberia police.