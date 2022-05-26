LOREAUVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Gabrielle Brooks was the “most excited” student at Loreauville High School’s awards ceremony on Tuesday.

Brooks, an eighth-grader, was awarded the President’s and Principal’s Award for Academic Excellence, A and B Honor-Roll, and perfect attendance for six years. She was so excited that dance took over.

The school official who presented Brooks with the awards joked that some people don’t want to be on camera and said, “can you tell she’s a cheerleader?” Brooks even blew a kiss to the camera that was live streaming the awards as she walked by.

Brooks was also given the “LHS Award,” which is given to a student who is seen as a role model in the school. She was nominated by teachers for the award.

The presenter said, “this award goes to the student who’s probably most excited to receive awards today,” and the audience exploded with cheers and applause. Watch the video from LHS’s live stream below.

Brooks’ mother sent the videos to News 10 and explained that Brooks was just, “so excited she busted out in dance moves.”

Loreauville High spans from 7th to 12th grade. Gabby will enter her 9th-grade year in the fall. Until then, we’re sure she’ll have an exciting summer.