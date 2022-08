NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– News Ten received calls from concerned residents about a vehicle burning in New Iberia during early morning hours on Monday. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office say they did respond to the vehicle fire in a cane field off of Grand Prairie Rd.

Details are limited, but sheriff’s officials say no one was in the car. No other injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as more details become available.