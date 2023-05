NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia Police have confirmed that a body was found in the city earlier today.

Authorities said the body was found on Pershing Street. No other details are yet available.

Police have not determined if the death was the result of a homicide, as the investigation is in its initial stages.

News 10 has a crew on the way. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.