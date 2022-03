NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The body of an 89-year-old missing man from Iberia Parish was found on Monday. He was reported missing on Saturday night after not being seen for several hours.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office found the body of Lastie Segura on Monday, March 28. The cause of death has not yet been determined as autopsy results are pending.

No foul play is suspected.