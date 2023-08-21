NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating a body found early Saturday morning.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 900 block of Orange Grove Drive early Saturday morning around 3 .am., regarding a shooting. On arrival, deputies found the body of a male individual on the back porch of the home.

Detectives arrived on the scene and took over the investigation. No other information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.