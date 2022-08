NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – An unidentified body was found in a parking lot on South Lewis St. in New Iberia.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a dead man in the parking lot of a business on the 2700 block of South Lewis Street. The body was found to have no identification.

This is an ongoing investigation more details will be provided at a later time. The cause of death is pending an autopsy.