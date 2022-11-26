NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A New Iberia man is dead following a crash on Bull Island Road, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.

Rickey Paul Flores, 44, of New Iberia, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LSP.

LSP said that around 10 p.m. on Nov. 25, Flores was riding a bike south in the northbound lanes of Bull Island Road near LA 682 (Lake Peigneur Road) at the same time that a 1989 Ford Ranger was traveling south on Bull Island Road. Prior to the crash, an uninvolved vehicle traveling north on Bull Island Road caused Flores to steer his bike into the southbound lane, where he was then hit by the Ford and ejected from the bike.

The driver of the Ford was not injured and a breath sample indicated no alcohol in his system, LSP said.

This crash remains under investigation.