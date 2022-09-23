IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A decomposed body was found Friday afternoon in a wooded area of Iberia Parish.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the remains were located in a field near Ella Estates.

Public Information Spokesperson Katherine Breaux said crews were called around 1:30 p.m. after a hunter reported that he found human remains.

The area where the body was located is close to Rip Van Winkle Gardens and Jefferson Island, Breaux said.

She said that the coroner’s office arrived to recover the remains and will begin its investigation in the coming days.

Breaux did not release any further details.

We are working to learn if detectives are investigating the death as a homicide and will update this story as we learn more.