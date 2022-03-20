NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– A woman was shot in the face and her 7-month old baby girl was shot in the head during a drive by shooting, over the weekend, in New Iberia.

New Iberia Police say it happened late Friday in 200 block of CV Jackson Drive.

The unidentified victims were at a home when the shooting occurred, police said.

The female victim lost her eye after she was shot in the face; her 7-month-old baby girl was shot in the head and is in critical condition at a Baton Rouge area hospital, a family friend confirmed with KLFY.

Police say they are following leads and expect to release additional information Monday.

KLFY will continue to follow this story and provide the updates as they become available.