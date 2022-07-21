A plane approaches for a landing at the Miami International Airport on Dec. 10, 2021. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Earlier today, Aviation Exteriors (AvEx) announced its $2.5 million expansion with the expectation to create 100 new jobs.

With a new aircraft maintenance hangar being built at the Acadiana Regional Airport in New Iberia, the CEO and President of Iberia Industrial Development Foundation Mike Tarantino spoke with KLFY News 10 to discuss the expansion.

“Acadiana Regional Airport is a significant airport with 8000 feet military-grade runway and specializes in maintaining heavy aircraft, corporate aircraft, and military aircraft,” Tarantino stated.

He also told KLFY News 10 that in order to create new job opportunities, an emphasis will be put on maintenance and repair.

“There’s going to be expansion out there with hangars and retrofits of existing hangars so that in addition to painting, they can also offer maintenance, repair, and overhaul,” Tarantino said.

He continued, “it’s all about jobs, it’s about quality of jobs and helping us continue to build the skillset there. It will also help us diversify our economy with oil and gas, aviation, healthcare, and biomedical.”

“Diversify our offering and build on the assets that Acadiana Regional Airport can bring,” Tarantino stated.

These new jobs are intended to build the employee’s skill sets as well as the airport. With this objective in mind, the 100 new jobs will pay on average more than $50,000 a year.