IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO) is asking for assistance in locating a missing man.

Derek M. Romero, 38, is described as 5’9, around 140 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to IPSO.

Courtesy of IPSO

IPSO said that Romero was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on March 5 at a residence located in the 5100 block of Old LA 25 in Iberia Parish.

IPSO also said that he was last seen wearing blue-jeans, a black t-shirt and brown work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IPSO at (337) 369-3711.