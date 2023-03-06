IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO) is asking for assistance in locating a missing man.
Derek M. Romero, 38, is described as 5’9, around 140 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to IPSO.
IPSO said that Romero was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on March 5 at a residence located in the 5100 block of Old LA 25 in Iberia Parish.
IPSO also said that he was last seen wearing blue-jeans, a black t-shirt and brown work boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact IPSO at (337) 369-3711.