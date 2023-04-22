NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The New Iberia Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for assistance in locating a suspect allegedly responsible for a burglary.

According to authorities, Bryan Jude Bourque is wanted for one count of illegal possession of stolen things.

Authorities said that on Feb. 21, the suspect allegedly entered a business located in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street through a window and stole several tools. Some of the tools included jackhammers, drills, transit level, and an air compressor, authorities said.

It was later determined that Bourque possessed all the stolen items.

Courtesy of Iberia Crime Stoppers

He is described as 5’9, around 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to authorities.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-8477.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.