IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

Ethan Zapata, 14, of Iberia Parish, was last seen in the early morning hours of Sep. 4. near the 2200 block of Jefferson Terrance Blvd. in Iberia Parish.

Zapata is approximately 5’6, and has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs about 210 pounds.

Photo courtesy of IPSO

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact IPSO at 337-369-3711.