NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Two people, one of them a minor, were arrested Monday in connection with a shooting in New Iberia that left a 3-year-old in critical condition, authorities said.

An unidentified minor was charged with 7 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and Craig Derouen, 18, was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on 7 counts of Principal to Attempted First Degree Murder.

Just after midnight on July 15 the New Iberia Police Department responded to a shooting in the 800 block of School Street.

Detectives learned several shots were fired from a vehicle into a residence occupied by several people. As a result of the shooting, a 3-year-old child was critically injured and airlifted to a hospital.

Authorities said detectives identified the vehicle and occupants. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for a juvenile for 7 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder on Aug. 4. On Monday, with the assistance of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile and Derouen were located and arrested, police said. The juvenile is currently being held in a detention center.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected, authorities said.

