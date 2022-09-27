IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO) has made arrests in connection to shots being fired on Sept. 17 at a teenager’s birthday party.

Jaydin Walker, 18, was arrested after deputies found multiple leads through social media after the shots were fired.

Walker was charged with nine counts of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, aggravated assault with a firearm, and aggravated criminal damage to property, deputies said.

IPSO said his bond has been set at $425,000.

Deputies were also able to identify the second shooter at the party who is a 16-year-old. According to IPSO, the shooter was issued a juvenile citation for two counts of illegal use of a weapon, aggravated assault, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Detectives also spoke with a victim of a fight who was at the party, who was also able to identify another 16- year-old juvenile as one of the individuals that attacked him.

That juvenile was issued a juvenile citation for aggravated battery and riot, stated IPSO.

Charges of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles were also issued to David Dorsey, the adult of the residence where the party was held.