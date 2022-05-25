NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE, 5:22 p.m.: The suspect has been located and taken into custody, New Iberia Police confirmed.

ORIGINAL, 4:45 p.m.: An armed suspect is on the loose in New Iberia. He was last seen on foot in the Dodson and Highland area near City Park. Multiple law enforcement units are actively searching the area.

Blake Semar, Jr.,19, was identified as the suspect. He is wanted in connection to a joint investigation by the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO).

Semar is 5’7 with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing red pants and no shirt. His last definite location was the 200 block of Ashton St.

If you see him, immediately call 911.

The investigation stems from multiple car burglaries and thefts in the New Iberia city limits and unincorporated areas near the city limits.

During the investigation, multiple suspects were identified, and it was learned that multiple firearms were stolen during the burglaries.

While law enforcement officers were making contact, Semar fled on foot.

SMILE New Iberia Head Start Center was temporarily locked down as a safety measure. Sgt. Daesha Hughes with NIPD said all students and staff are safe.