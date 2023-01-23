IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Iberia Parish Sheriff Detectives are investigating after a man armed with an AK style weapon robbed a convenience store and stole cash and lottery tickets before dawn Monday.

According to Sheriff Tommy Romero, the robbery happened at a convenience store around 3 a.m. in the 2700 block of East Main Street in Iberia Parish.

The male suspect entered the store and demanded cash and Louisiana Lottery scratch-off tickets, Romero said.

He was wearing a black Reebok hoodie sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding the identification of the suspect is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or contact Detective Lloyd Ledet (337-256-7802).