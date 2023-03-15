NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – In New Iberia, gun violence has become a major issue for the entire city.

Mayor Freddie DeCourt has gathered community leaders to start a campaign called “No more silence… Stop the gun violence” to help tackle the gun violence issue.

“No More Silence… Stop the Gun Violence” is a movement looking to help encourage the community to start speaking out on the gun violence plaguing the city.

Sgt. Daesha Hughes with the New Iberia police department said, “The mayor put us all in one room together and said how can we fix this?”

The well known phrase “snitches get stitches” has influenced many people in the streets to not say something when they see a crime occur. New Iberia district two councilman Marlon Lewis said this silence is what the campaign wants to stop as the gun violence has continued to spread across the city.

“The sad part is people aren’t telling on anybody anymore,” Lewis said. “They will see somebody die or get killed and they won’t even tell. That is why we came up with the slogan.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Apostle Felton Hogan of the Holy Ghost Filled Full Gospel Church in New Iberia has pushed for peace in his city for years. He said the best way to save people is to see something when they say something.

“Enough is enough,” said Hogan. “Every week or every other day you hear of somebody getting shot or you hear gun fires. Your life or your child’s life could be the next one saved.”