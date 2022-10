NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Anderson Middle School in New Iberia was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday, according to the school’s Facebook page.

“The school has been cleared by the NIPD. Everyone is safe,” the post read. “All students are back in class and have been provided breakfast.”

The school posted that the school received the bomb threat via social media, and students were moved to Johnston Hopkins Elementary School before returning to class.