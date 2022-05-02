NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Pesson Elementary School in New Iberia was temporarily evacuated, searched, and given the all-clear this morning after law enforcement officials were made aware of a bomb threat, according to the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD).

Criminal investigators received information about a bomb threat from the school board Monday morning, Sgt. Daesha Hughes, spokesperson for NIPD said. Investigators went to the school and evacuated the campus for safety.

The New Iberia Fire Department (NIFD) arrived on the scene and gave an all-clear after searching the school. Students and faculty were then allowed back to campus.

This is an ongoing investigation.