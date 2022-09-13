UPDATE: A man and his 11-month old infant have been air-lifted to a New Iberia hospital in critical condition following a two vehicle crash late Tuesday afternoon on Jane Street.

New Iberia Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said the man and child were inside a vehicle that was struck head-on in the 1300 block of Jane Street.

She said the driver of the second vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was also taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, she said.

Motorist are asked to avoid the area.

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — First responders are on the scene of a multi vehicle crash with injuries in New Iberia.

According to Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes, the multi-vehicle crash has shut down all traffic near the 1300 block of Jane Street.

She said Jane Street is closed from Daspit Road to Landry Drive while the crash is being investigated.

There are unconfirmed reports that two people were ejected from a vehicle and that an AirMed helicopter has been dispatched to the site of the incident and so far is still stationed in the area.

KLFY has a crew enroute and will update this story more when the information is available.