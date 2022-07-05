JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — On June 13, Jeanerette’s only supermarket caught fire and has remained closed ever since. Now, a local church is helping bus residents to nearby Baldwin so they can get groceries.

Mac’s Sugar City Market remains closed, and it could stay that way for the next six months to a year as repairs are made, if indeed they are made at all. Instead of leaving residents to fend for themselves by traveling to the next city to get groceries, Baldwin and other Iberia Parish leaders are meeting residents where they are.

Countive LeBlanc, manager of Raintree Market in Baldwin, said when she heard the news, she immediately reached out to local pastor Allen Randle of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church to help with transportation.

“We are going to bus the people to Raintree, let them shop and then bring them back here to the Mac’s parking lot with their groceries,” said LeBlanc.

Randle said he looked at it as an opportunity to serve his community.

“We have vans and buses ready and available to help anybody in need,” said the pastor. “I don’t care if it’s one 25 we will make sure we will get them to that store to get them what they need.”

Organizers say they hope residents take advantage of the opportunity.

Transportation will run every Tuesday and Thursday morning starting at 9 a.m.