NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Another suspect has been named in the attack of a woman at a New Iberia restaurant that happened last month, according to the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD).

Joeniecia Sada Garrette (she also uses the last name Benjamin) was identified as a suspect in the attack. Arrest warrants have been issued for Garrette (Benjamin) for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, criminal conspiracy, and inciting a felon.

Other suspects in the attack include Leotia Davis, 29, Leetra Davis, 31, and Kayla Warner, 31. Warner was arrested on April 12.

NIPD received a video of a woman being severely attacked and beaten inside a restaurant in the 1200 block of E. Admiral Doyle Dr. on April 8. The video showed multiple people attacking the woman inside the restaurant and in the parking lot. The victim was significantly injured.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Garrette (Benjamin) contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.