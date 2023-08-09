NEW IBERIA, LA (KLFY) — New Iberia native Natalie Kingston left for California in 2020 to pursue her cinematography dreams, and after working on her feature films and commercials, she found herself in a position to potentially win an Emmy for her work on the Apple TV+ series “Black Bird.”

“Black Bird” is the first series Kingston worked on, and she said she is proud of the work and honored for the nomination.

“It just confirms all of that, so yeah, I am really proud,” Kingston said.

The series is based on a true story about a fugitive, on a mission to regain his freedom, who needs to befriend a supposed serial killer and get a confession out of him.

“The series really centers around this unlikely relationship,” Kingston said. “This weird, creepy, dark and unsettling relationship between these two prisoners Jimmy Keene and Larry Hall. [They are] played by Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser who are both nominated for Emmys as well.”

The lighting and camera shots throughout the show reflect Kingston’s cinematographic creativity.

“It is essentially just making sure the color and the contrast and all of that is exactly how I want it, so it is pretty much the icing on the cake,” Kingston said.

Kingston said just being nominated for the award is a win in itself, but if she won, she would be in disbelief and make sure to call her loved ones.

“I probably wouldn’t believe it at first. [I would] probably just call my mom and dad,” Kingston said.

Due to the recent writer and actor strikes in Hollywood, the Emmy Award ceremony will not take place in September as previously scheduled. They are looking to have the ceremony in January, where Kingston will be in attendance.