NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A five-year-old child was killed in a crash yesterday, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.

LSP said that the crash happened on Oct. 8 around 4:30 p.m., on the 900 block of Westend Drive in New Iberia.

The 5-year-old female was attempting to cross the road, from the east side of the roadway to the west, when she was hit by a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling southbound.

LSP said that the child was hit in the northbound lane of travel.

She was airlifted to an in-state hospital, however, later died from her injuries, LSP said.

A toxicology sample was taken from the driver, but impairment is not suspected.

The crash remains under investigation.

LSP urges pedestrians to stay aware and alert while walking near the road and asks parents to have recurring conversations with children about pedestrian safety.