IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A $30 million project on Hwy 90 from La. 14 (Center St.) to La. 83 (Weeks Island Rd.) will begin in November, according to The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

According to the DOTD, the project will include the following:

New concrete pavement with shoulders

Base construction

Temporary concrete barriers

Median crossover diversion roads

Guard rail

Striping

On/off ramp pavement patching

Work is set to begin on Nov. 3, and is expected to be complete by January 2024.

Hwy 90 will be reduced to one 10-foot lane in each direction, separated by concrete barriers, and Hwy 90 eastbound will be diverted to the inside lane of Hwy 90 westbound.

DOTD said that though traffic will be maintained on Hwy 90 east and west, emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

DOTD urges drivers to drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.