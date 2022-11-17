A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two people were killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on Highway 14 in Iberia Parish.

According to State Police, the double fatal crash happened around 4:45 p.m. near Leleux Road and claimed the lives of Kelly J. Duplantis, Jr., 45 of Delcambre and John B. Young, Jr., 54 of Youngsville.

Trooper Thomas Gossen says the preliminary investigation has revealed that Young was driving North on Leleux Road, approached its intersection with LA 14 eastbound and did not stop.

He proceeded to cross both eastbound lanes, and entered the westbound lanes of travel without yielding, Gossen said.

At the same time, he said, Duplantis was driving westbound on LA 14 when his pickup struck the passenger side of Young’s vehicle in the westbound lane.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Duplantis was unrestrained and Young was restrained, Gossen said.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, he said.

Impairment is unknown, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

He said the crash remains under investigation.