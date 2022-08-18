LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Gulf Shores man who admitted in federal court to transporting pipe bombs from his home in Alabama to New Iberia, Louisiana was sentenced to 19 months in federal prison with three years supervised released.

According to the Department of Justice, the incident occurred on January 10, 2022.

Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, drove from his residence in Gulf Shores, Alabama to Nabors Offshore Corporation

(Nabors) in New Iberia.

Upon arrival at Nabors, evidence presented showed that Bozeman placed and detonated at least three pipe bombs at various sites on the Nabors’ property.

The bombs were placed at the Nabors signage located near Admiral Doyle Drive, at the main entrance to Nabors’ human resource offices, and at the Nabors signage located directly outside of the front door of the Nabors’ main building, the DOJ said.

The pipe bombs that he used contained double based smokeless powder inside of galvanized steel pipes and endcaps. These three devices met the definition of destructive devices, commonly referred to as pipe bombs.

A search warrant obtained for Bozeman’s residence on January 12, 2022 found additional bomb making materials, a book titled, Flash Powder Cookbook, as well as several rounds of ammunition, firearms and Hogdon smokeless powder, the DOJ said.

Bozeman was sentenced by United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays for transportation of destructive devices in violation of the National Firearms Act.