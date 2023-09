Pictures from the frontlines of our firefighters and the wildland fires they are fighting.

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– An 18-wheeler knocked down a pole that later led to a grass fire and made a New Iberia neighborhood lose electricity Thursday, according to New Iberia Police Department Captain Leland Laseter.

According to Laseter, the incident occurred on Bayard Street, and there was a large police and firefighter presence.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

More details will be shared when made available.