NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) New Iberia police are investigating after the body of a teen boy was found Monday behind an apartment complex.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said the boy’s body was discovered behind a tree line in the 500 block of West Admiral Doyle Drive.

She said his exact cause of death appears to be a gunshot wound and that police are still working to determine how long his body had been in that location.

The victim will not be identified by name, Hughes said, but it is believed that he is between 15 and 16 years old.

She said a 14-year-old male is being sought in connection with the homicide.