NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Monday, Aug. 8.

Ekeacus Angelle, 13, was last seen in the 400 block of Caroline St. at around 10 p.m. She is described as standing 5’5″ tall and weighing around 180 lbs. It is unknown which clothes Angelle was wearing when she left home.

Information on Angelle’s whereabouts can be reported by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device.