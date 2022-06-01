NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A man who was arrested in 2019 for his alleged involvement in Garon Lewis’s shooting death has been formally cleared of all charges by the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s office.

Kenray Ledet was one of seven people arrested over the span of six months for their alleged involvement in Lewis’ shooting death. Ledet’s charges were formally dropped by the district attorney’s office on May 25, just weeks after only two indictments were handed down in the case. Those indicted were Travis Layne, Jr. and Bryson John Lewis for principal to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

[NOTE: News 10 reached out to the DA’s office Tuesday afternoon for comment, but has not been given a response at the time of publishing. We will update this story if we hear back.]

Ledet’s attorneys, Todd Clemons & Associates of Lake Charles, said that upon arrest, Ledet’s bond was set at $845,000 and he was subsequently charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

The attorney’s office wrote in a press release that Ledet was not taken to trial within the time frame prescribed by statute, so his attorney filed a motion for his release. After hearing the motion in February of 2020, the court reduced Ledet’s bond to $250,000.

Ledet and his family posted bond, though Ledet spent over five months in jail. The attorney’s office said the bond was an excessive amount placed on a constitutionally presumed innocent citizen.

“[Ledet] firmly maintained his innocence from the day that he retained us in 2019,” Todd Clemons & Associates office wrote in a press release. “While the District Attorney’s Office is to be commended for ultimately doing the right thing, a severe price was paid.”

“The false accusation cost our client his freedom, his money, and tarnished his reputation,” the release continued. “Our client never should have been arrested and charged. The State lacked credible evidence to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”